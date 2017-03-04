Man arrested in deadly Vallejo stabbing

VALLEJO (KRON) — Friday police arrested a man in connection to a Vallejo stabbing that happened over a week ago, according to Vallejo Police Department.

While investigating the incident, police identified 37-year-old Robert Welton of Vallejo as a suspect, police said.

Around 4:45 p.m. Friday, police found Welton driving in the 100 block of Kristina Ct., and took him into custody.

The alleged attack happened on Feb. 25. Police responded to reports of a stabbing around 10:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Western Ave.

When officers arrived at the home the victim was already gone.

Shortly after, 44-year-old Michael Knight of Vallejo showed up a local hospital with a stab wound. Police say Knight drove himself there.

Knight was transferred to a different area hospital for his injuries, but he did not survive.

On Feb. 26 he died at a local hospital.

The Vallejo Police Department is encouraging anyone who may have witnessed this crime or who has additional information to contact Detective Josh Caitham at (707) 648-4342 or Detective Scott Yates at (707) 648-4533.