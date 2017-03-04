PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina woman has been charged with murder after deputies said her claim that her 10-month-old daughter died after choking on food fell apart.

Chelsey Nicole Webb, of the 2500 block of Bynum Farm Road in Pinetops, was arrested Feb. 21 and charged with first-degree murder and felonious child abuse for the death last year of her infant daughter, according to Major Allen Moseley of the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office.

When authorities arrived at a home on Atwater Lane in Pinetop in March of 2016, Webb told them that her 10-month-old daughter had died because she “had choked while eating pieces of chicken that she was fed,” according to a news release from Moseley.

An autopsy “revealed that the infant had not choked on food, but rather died as the result of trauma that had intentionally been inflicted upon her,” the release states.

Webb was charged because she had claimed to have been the child’s only caregiver on the day she died.