PACIFICA (KRON)—Police in Pacifica found and removed a skimmer device inside the ATM of a convenience store Thursday afternoon.

A customer using the machine at a 7-11 on Clarendon Road around 1 p.m. noticed a wire sticking out from the PIN pad.

The customer then found a false bottom was attached to the ledge above the PIN pad. He then told a store clerk who reported it to police.

Officers found a pinhole camera connected to an illegal card reader device was attached to the ATM, according to police.

Skimmers are used to obtain people’s account information illegally through an attached electronic device, according to police. Criminals are then able to use the information to commit fraud.

Police are warning people to be aware of suspicious looking equipment that seems loose, crooked, damaged or has a lot of adhesive residue.

Officers advise ATM users to always block their PIN numbers when putting them in and contact their banks if a card is not returned after a transaction or hitting cancel.

Police are still investigating the case.

Bay City News also contributed to this report.