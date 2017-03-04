Pro and Anti-Trump protesters clash in Berkeley, 2 fights

By Published: Updated:
her


BERKELEY (KRON)– Tensions ran high between Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump supporters in Berkeley on Saturday afternoon.

The two demonstrations occurred simultaneously at Civic Center Park.

Rallies for, against Trump underway in Berkeley

During the beginning stages, both sets of protestors were peaceful.

Things heated up once individuals from both groups started voicing their opinions about President Trump’s political agenda.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s