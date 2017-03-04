Pro and Anti-Trump protesters clash in Berkeley, 2 fights

BERKELEY (KRON)– Tensions ran high between Pro-Trump and Anti-Trump supporters in Berkeley on Saturday afternoon.
The two demonstrations occurred simultaneously at Civic Center Park.
Rallies for, against Trump underway in Berkeley
During the beginning stages, both sets of protestors were peaceful.
Things heated up once individuals from both groups started voicing their opinions about President Trump’s political agenda.
Emotions running high at pro & anti-Trump protests. At least two physical fights already. #berkeleyprotests #march4trump @kron4news pic.twitter.com/cySoyv69Xw
— hermela aregawi (@HermelaTV) March 4, 2017