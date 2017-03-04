Rallies for, against Trump underway in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — Today, two separate demonstrations are scheduled to take place in Berkeley’s Civic Center Park.

One group is expected to gather in the park at 2:00 p.m. for a pro-Trump rally.

This is one of dozens planned nationwide to show support for the new president.

As of Friday afternoon, 133 people on the event’s Facebook page said they plan to attend.

Another group says they will be arriving at 12:00 p.m. to counter-protest this rally.

This event is called “Confront and Defeat the Trump Movement!”

The group hopes to stop the pro-Trump rally altogether.

In an internet post for their demonstration, the organizers wrote the following statement:

The pro-Trump groups are dropping like flies. First neo-fascist group Proud Boys dropped out, now the racist Berkeley College Republicans has promised not to come. Let’s make clear that hate speech has no place in Berkeley or anywhere.”

Berkeley PD prep for anti-Trump and Pro-Trump demonstrations at MLK Civic Center Park. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/bOOv3rsDSd — Averi Harper (@AveriHarper) March 4, 2017