San Bruno police arrest 4 in connection to burglaries

SAN BRUNO (KRON)—Four suspects have been arrested in connection with six home burglaries in San Bruno that date back to the month of January, according to police.

Donovan Secreto, 18, Marcos Rodriguez, 18, Louis Agredano-Rodriguez, 19, and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of burglary, car theft, possessing stolen property and conspiracy, police said.

The six burglaries happened in a residential area near Interstate Highway 380, Angus Avenue, El Camino Real and Huntington Avenue, police said.

Three suspects were arrested near the Caltrain station in San Bruno.

The suspects were found with a stolen car, according to police.

Police were able to make the arrests based on the suspects’ statements and from physical evidence, according to police.

A fourth suspect was arrested on Friday after investigators were able to obtain search warrants on two homes connected to two of the suspects.

Investigators found items taken in the crimes and property stolen from homes nearby during the search, police said.

Bay City News also contributed to this report