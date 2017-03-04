VIDEO: University of Illinois student dies after fall

(KRON)—Police are awaiting the autopsy of an Illinois college student who died after falling from a balcony.

Police say Jonathan Morales was found next to this building in Champaign last night.

Officers went there after someone called 9-1-1 to report him falling.

The 23-year-old University of Illinois student was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

The incident happened during what students call “Unofficial Saint Patrick’s Day” on the campus.

The incident is still under investigation, but preliminary work suggests the fall was an accident.

