Water main break in Redwood City By Aja Seldon, KRON Published: March 4, 2017, 6:50 pm REDWOOD CITY(KRON)— Crews in Redwood City are working on a water main break that occurred Saturday. The incident happened in the Emerald Hills area. According to Redwood City police, water will be restored in the next couple hours.