Yelp Review: National Meatball Day restaurant guide

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — National Pizza Day is right around the corner.

Today, Yelp’s Community Manager Ben Flajnik was in the KRON4 studios to tell us the best meatball-specializing restaurants.

Tony’s Pizza Napoletana, San Francisco – While Tony is a 12-time World Pizza Champion, he also knows how to cook up some mouth-watering meatballs. If you stop here, the hot dish to try is the Meatballs Gigante, a beautiful blend of veil, pork, and beef.

Southie, Oakland – If you’re in the East Bay, Ben recommends sliding through this shop for a sensational meatball sandwich. The Yelper’s also love their fried pork belly sandwich.

Lillians Italian Kitchen, Santa Cruz – With over 1,200 reviews this place maintains a 4.5 star rating. It’s a classic Yelper favorite.

National Meatball Day is on Wed., March 8.