1 dead, another injured in Pittsburg drive-by shooting

PITTSBURG (KRON)—One man died and another was injured Sunday afternoon in what seems to be a drive-by shooting in Pittsburg, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home on Carpino Avenue adjacent to East 14th Street.

One man was found dead in the driveway while the other was found at a local hospital, according to police.

Both men are from Pittsburg. The man who died was 48 years old and the one who was injured in 43 years old.

The man injured is expected to survive.

This is the third homicide of 2017 in Pittsburg.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Pittsburg police at (925) 646-2441.