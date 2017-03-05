25 San Jose restaurants holding flood relief fundraiser

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Sunday, 25 San Jose restaurants are participating in a fundraiser to raise money for San Jose flood victims.
During “Family Flood Relief Day,” the restaurants are donating 25% of each bill paid between 12:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to recovery efforts.
The event is sponsored by the San Jose Shark’s ‘Sharks Foundation,’ and supports the Silcon Valley Community Foundation’s San Jose Flood Victims Relief Fund. This helps the American Red Cross Silicon Valley Chapter, Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County, Sacred Heart Community Service and The Salvation Army, Silicon Valley provide flood relief.
Coyote Creek flooded during February’s storms, forcing thousands to unexpectedly leave their homes and belongings behind.
Almost everyone has been able to return home, but not after losing virtually everything they own.
Now the community is coming together to offer support.
Here’s a list of participating restaurants:
- Blush Ice Bar
- Britannia Arms South San Jose (Almaden)
- Britannia Arms Downtown San Jose (The Brit)
- Da Kine Island Grill
- El Guapo’s Campbell
- Fairmont San Jose’s Lobby Lounge
- Fountain Restaurant in the Fairmont.
- The Farmers Union
- Habana Cuba Restaurant
- Henry’s World Famous Hi-LIfe
- Hom Korean Kitchen
- Konjoe Burger Bar
- Konjoe Tei
- Ludwig’s German Table
- Mezcal Restaurant
- O’Flaherty’s Irish Pub
- Olla Cocina
- Origins Juicery
- San Pedro Square Market Bar
- San Pedro Square Market Beer Company
- San Pedro Square Garage Bar
- Toasted, Craft Sandwiches – SoFA Market
- Treatbot
- Vino Vino
- Veros Coffee in the SoFA Market