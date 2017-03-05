25 San Jose restaurants holding flood relief fundraiser

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Sunday, 25 San Jose restaurants are participating in a fundraiser to raise money for San Jose flood victims.

During “Family Flood Relief Day,” the restaurants are donating 25% of each bill paid between 12:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to recovery efforts.

The event is sponsored by the San Jose Shark’s ‘Sharks Foundation,’ and supports the Silcon Valley Community Foundation’s San Jose Flood Victims Relief Fund. This helps the American Red Cross Silicon Valley Chapter, Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County, Sacred Heart Community Service and The Salvation Army, Silicon Valley provide flood relief.

Coyote Creek flooded during February’s storms, forcing thousands to unexpectedly leave their homes and belongings behind.

Almost everyone has been able to return home, but not after losing virtually everything they own.

Now the community is coming together to offer support.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants:

Blush Ice Bar

Britannia Arms South San Jose (Almaden)

Britannia Arms Downtown San Jose (The Brit)

Da Kine Island Grill

El Guapo’s Campbell

Fairmont San Jose’s Lobby Lounge

Fountain Restaurant in the Fairmont.

The Farmers Union

Habana Cuba Restaurant

Henry’s World Famous Hi-LIfe

Hom Korean Kitchen

Konjoe Burger Bar

Konjoe Tei

Ludwig’s German Table

Mezcal Restaurant

O’Flaherty’s Irish Pub

Olla Cocina

Origins Juicery

San Pedro Square Market Bar

San Pedro Square Market Beer Company

San Pedro Square Garage Bar

Toasted, Craft Sandwiches – SoFA Market

Treatbot

Vino Vino

Veros Coffee in the SoFA Market