Fallen tree blocks traffic in San Francisco’s Presidio neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—A fallen tree has blocked one lane of traffic in San Francisco’s Presidio neighborhood Sunday night, according to the fire department.

It was reported around 5:15 p.m. on Pacific Avenue between Presidio and Walnut avenues.

The tree fell on top of a car and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are asking people to avoid the area.

