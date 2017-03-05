Flint water treatment plant expected to finish by 2019

By and Published:
FILE - In this March 21, 2016 file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. The Trump administration would slash programs aimed at slowing climate change and improving water safety and air quality, while eliminating thousands of jobs, according to a draft of the Environmental Protection Agency budget proposal obtained by the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
FILE - In this March 21, 2016 file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint, Mich. The Trump administration would slash programs aimed at slowing climate change and improving water safety and air quality, while eliminating thousands of jobs, according to a draft of the Environmental Protection Agency budget proposal obtained by the Associated Press. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

FLINT (KRON)—It could take two years for Flint, Michigan to end its water crisis.

Mayor Karen Weaver wrote a letter to the EPA this week saying that the city would not be able to treat the drinking water until August 2019.

Weaver said it would take two years to build a new water treatment plant.

Three years ago, the drinking water had dangerous levels of lead after the city switched its water source.

Emergency measures helped lower the amount of lead.

People living in Flint are still using the tap water while city officials are working on a plan.

CNN contributed to this report.

