Flint water treatment plant expected to finish by 2019

FLINT (KRON)—It could take two years for Flint, Michigan to end its water crisis.

Mayor Karen Weaver wrote a letter to the EPA this week saying that the city would not be able to treat the drinking water until August 2019.

Weaver said it would take two years to build a new water treatment plant.

Three years ago, the drinking water had dangerous levels of lead after the city switched its water source.

Emergency measures helped lower the amount of lead.

People living in Flint are still using the tap water while city officials are working on a plan.

CNN contributed to this report.