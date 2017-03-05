Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva in police custody

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva is in police custody Sunday night, according to Silva’s lawyer.

Silva was taken into custody at San Francisco International Airport, said his lawyer Mark Reichel.

He is expected to be booked and transported.

Silva is facing several charges including embezzlement, misappropriation of money and grand theft.

He was outside the country for a few days. The trip had nothing to do with the investigation, according to his lawyer.

Investigators served a search warrant at both his home and business after Silva spoke about leaving the country.

