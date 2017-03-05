Heavy hail delays traffic in South San Francisco

Photo Credit: California Highway Patrol
Photo Credit: California Highway Patrol

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Heavy hail is affecting traffic on Interstate 280 southbound in South San Francisco Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was reported around 9:30 p.m. near the Westborough exit.

Delays are expected.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on this developing story.

