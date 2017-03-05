SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–Heavy hail is affecting traffic on Interstate 280 southbound in South San Francisco Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

It was reported around 9:30 p.m. near the Westborough exit.

Delays are expected.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates on this developing story.

Use caution I-280 sb south of Westborough. Heavy hail affecting traffic. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/6fEUf1xVAr — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) March 6, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Roadway open on I-280 sb south of Westborough Ave. Use caution and watch speed due to hail accumulation pic.twitter.com/bRtvINfkRG — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) March 6, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js