Man injured in officer-involved shooting in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) — Police shot and injured a man who allegedly shot two other people, including a teen girl Saturday in Hayward, according to the Hayward Police Department.

Around 11:28 p.m., Hayward Police Officers responded to the 27000 block of Mandarin Ave. after receiving several 911 calls stating that someone had been shot in front of a residence, police said.

Upon arrival, officers approached a suspect in the street near the address.

The man pulled out a gun and pointed it at one of the officers.

Due to this threatening act, officers fired at the suspect, striking him several times.

Officers say their preliminary investigation has determined the suspect shot a 17-year-old girl and a man in front of the address moments before authorities arrived.

Both the suspect and the two victims he shot were treated by the Hayward Fire Department and transported to a near-by trauma center.

The teen girl was later released after being treated.

The suspect and the male victim are both in stable condition at this time.

The officers involved in this incident were not injured and were placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation that will be jointly conducted by the Hayward Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.

The names of the officers, victims and the suspects are not being released at this time and details regarding this investigation will be released as they are developed.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Trevor Vonnegut at 510-293-7034 or HaywardPDTips@hayward-ca.gov.