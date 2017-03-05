Man tries to kill ex-boss in Florida

HIALEAH, FL. (KRON)—Police arrested a Florida man they say tried to kill his former boss.

The incident was caught on surveillance video when Renaldo Mendez fired Osorio Reyes for drinking on the job while repairing ac units.

Reyes threatened to kill him and tried to follow through when Mendez agreed to catch him outside after work.

You can see the two men fighting in the video above.

When both men were too tired to throw punches.

Well that’s when Reyes decided to get in his pick-up truck and attempted to run over his former boss not once, but twice.

Now, Reyes is in jail facing second degree attempted murder and a possible life sentence.

Video courtesy of CNN Newsource