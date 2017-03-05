Man tries to kill ex-boss in Florida

By , and Published:
man-tries-to-kill-ex-boss

HIALEAH, FL. (KRON)—Police arrested a Florida man they say tried to kill his former boss.

The incident was caught on surveillance video when Renaldo Mendez fired Osorio Reyes for drinking on the job while repairing ac units.

Reyes threatened to kill him and tried to follow through when Mendez agreed to catch him outside after work.

You can see the two men fighting in the video above.

When both men were too tired to throw punches.

Well that’s when Reyes decided to get in his pick-up truck and attempted to run over his former boss not once, but twice.

Now, Reyes is in jail facing second degree attempted murder and a possible life sentence.

Video courtesy of CNN Newsource

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s