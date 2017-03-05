MISSING: Elderly Berkeley woman with dementia, considered at risk

Courtesy of Berkeley PD
Courtesy of Berkeley PD

BERKELEY (KRON) — The Berkeley Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing woman who is considered at risk.

81-year-old Ingrid Contreras suffers from dementia.

Contreras was last seen in the 2600 block of Virginia St. in Berkeley, early Sunday morning.

She is described as a white woman who is 5’7″ and weighs 160 lbs.

She may be not be able to speak or be able to identify herself.

If you have seen Ingrid Contreras, please dial 911 or contact Berkeley Police Department at 510-981-5911. 17-12412

