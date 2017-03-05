VIDEO: People possibly trapped in burning Vallejo hotel

VALLEJO (KRON) — There is a possibility that people are trapped in multiple rooms of a burning hotel in Vallejo Sunday morning, according to Vallejo Fire.

Vallejo Firefighters reported the fire at the Travel Inn in the 100 block of Lincoln Rd. E. on Twitter around 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters are on scene working to extinguish the flames.

Evacuation orders are in place.

No further information is available at this time.

#LincolnRdCommand Ordering All Personnel To Switch To Defensive Fire Attack — Vallejo Firefighters (@VallejoFire) March 5, 2017

Structure Fire/ Travel Inn/ Lincoln Rd E/ Possible Subjects Trapped In Multiple Rooms/ Evacuations In Place/ E22 Initiating Fire Attack — Vallejo Firefighters (@VallejoFire) March 5, 2017

Structure Fire/ 100 Block Lincoln Rd E/ Rear Structure At Travel Inn Fully Involved/ E22 E24 E21 T21 Batt21 En Route — Vallejo Firefighters (@VallejoFire) March 5, 2017