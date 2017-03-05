VIDEO: People possibly trapped in burning Vallejo hotel

By Published: Updated:
vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — There is a possibility that people are trapped in multiple rooms of a burning hotel in Vallejo Sunday morning, according to Vallejo Fire.

Vallejo Firefighters reported the fire at the Travel Inn in the 100 block of Lincoln Rd. E. on Twitter around 9:30 a.m.

Firefighters are on scene working to extinguish the flames.

Evacuation orders are in place.

No further information is available at this time.

