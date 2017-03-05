President Trump hasn’t bashed media in 7 days

(KRON)—President Donald Trump has not bashed the media on Twitter in seven days which is a record for him.

This is the longest the president has gone without bad mouthing the media using his favorite social media platform since he took office on January 20.

A former Trump campaign communication adviser said it could have something to do with his speech to Congress on Tuesday.

President Trump received much praise for the speech. He has also acknowledged that he could do better communicating his message.

