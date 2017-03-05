VIDEO: Bay Area film group featured in Oscars

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you were one of the 33 million people in the country who watched the Oscars this year, you saw the work of a Bay Area-based film group, quite possibly, without even knowing it.

Remember those interviews with people from all different parts of the world? The ones where people spoke in several different languages about the magic of movies?

Those were filmed by the Bay Area’s very own Mill Valley Film Group.

A member of the group, John Antonelli, was in the KRON4 studios today with Marty Gonzalez.

He spoke of how the group was afforded this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and about the footage collecting process.

Antonelli and the rest of the crew traveled to six countries in less than a month to create the three-minute piece.

Rome, Paris, and Beijing were among the places traveled.

It was a charming segment that invoked uplifting feelings of nostalgia and rapture.

Antonelli was given the privilege of attending the Oscars.

He told Marty his take on the “Best Picture” snafu, from an audience-member perspective.

Watch the video above to hear all about it!