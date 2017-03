BERKELEY (KRON)—Firefighters were able to put out a fire next to a building in downtown Berkeley Sunday night, according to the fire department.

The fire was reported around 6:24 p.m.

Engine 5 performing a quick attack on an exterior building fire downtown. pic.twitter.com/bdYSbktuWr — BerkeleyFirefighters (@BerkeleyFD) March 6, 2017

