VIDEO: San Jose community tense as rain returns to Bay Area

SAN JOSE (KRON) — With rain on the way, nerves are running high for residents in San Jose’s Rocksprings neighborhood.

People are still settling back into their homes after being evacuated last month, and already fear a second flood.

The Anderson Reservoir currently sits at 99% capacity, and may not be able to withstand another heavy round of rain.

During storms in late February, this area was devastated by floods when the reservoir overflowed.

For days on end, thousands of people were forced to stay away from their homes, and lost their belongings to the deep, contaminated waters.

Many are concerned they may be forced to relive that horrific experience a second time.