VIDEO: Sunday storm sends hail to Bay Area

By Published: Updated:
San Mateo - Courtesy of Alex Von Anstedt
San Mateo - Courtesy of Alex Von Anstedt

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People all over the Bay Area are going crazy over the abundance of hail falling in their backyards.

KRON4 viewers everywhere from Oakland to San Francisco to San Jose are shocked at the amount of icy rainfall they are seeing, and are sending us amazing videos and pictures.

We’ve compiled all of that content here:

Bay Area hail

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s