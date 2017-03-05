VIDEO: Sunday storm sends hail to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People all over the Bay Area are going crazy over the abundance of hail falling in their backyards.

KRON4 viewers everywhere from Oakland to San Francisco to San Jose are shocked at the amount of icy rainfall they are seeing, and are sending us amazing videos and pictures.

We’ve compiled all of that content here:

Bay Area hail View as list View as gallery Open Gallery San Mateo - Courtesy of Alex Von Anstedt San Mateo - Courtesy of Alex Von Anstedt San Jose hail Bay Area hail, Courtesy Catherine Heenan San Mateo, Mounds Rd. San Mateo, Mounds Rd. Mt. Diablo Santa Cruz Mountains Santa Cruz Mountains

Hail! Not something you see everyday around here… pic.twitter.com/knEKiB9h12 — Catherine Heenan (@CHeenan4) March 5, 2017