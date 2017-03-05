VIDEO: Sunday storm sends hail to Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People all over the Bay Area are going crazy over the abundance of hail falling in their backyards.
KRON4 viewers everywhere from Oakland to San Francisco to San Jose are shocked at the amount of icy rainfall they are seeing, and are sending us amazing videos and pictures.
We’ve compiled all of that content here:
Bay Area hail
Bay Area hail x
Latest Galleries
-
Republican health care push coming; success a question mark
-
Republican health care push coming; success a question mark
-
Fresno County plane crash
-
Navarro photos
-
San Leandro rolling shootout
-
Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ scares up big $30.5 million debut
-
Central Park rescue
-
Palomares Road
-
Police search home in Concord
-
Kirkwood Mountain
Hail! Not something you see everyday around here… pic.twitter.com/knEKiB9h12
— Catherine Heenan (@CHeenan4) March 5, 2017