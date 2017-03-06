YOSEMITE (KRON) — A California woman was struck and killed by a falling tree in Yosemite National Park on Sunday morning, according to park officials.

The accident happened in Half Dome Village around 10:00 a.m. during heavy snow and high winds, officials said.

20-year-old Destiny Rose Texeira Borges is from Ceres, California.

She was in the park working for a company contracted by the park concessionaire.

Half Dome Village is an area that has tent and wooden cabins used by park visitors and employees.

After the incident the area was closed.

This morning it reopened to visitors.

No further details regarding the incident are available at this time.