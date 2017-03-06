Are high heel dress codes sexist? UK lawmakers debate topic

By Published:
High heels are on display in a store in London, Monday March 6, 2017. British lawmakers are due to debate banning mandatory high heels in the workplace on Monday, in response to a petition started by a receptionist who was sent home for wearing flat shoes. The debate is non-binding, but a committee of lawmakers has found that "discriminatory dress codes" are commonplace and called for urgent action. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are focusing on footwear, asking whether employers should be able to make women wear high heels as part of corporate dress codes.

Members of Parliament on Monday will debate banning mandatory workplace high heels, in response to a petition by a receptionist who was sent home for wearing flat shoes.

Nicola Thorp was told in December 2015 that her shoes were unacceptable while on assignment in London with finance firm PwC, and was sent home without pay. After she launched an online petition, the Portico employment agency said it was changing its policy to allow workers to wear flat shoes if they prefer.

Thorp’s petition, which calls formal workplace dress codes “outdated and sexist,” gathered more than 150,000 signatures, making it eligible for a non-binding debate in Parliament.

