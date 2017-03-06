Berkeley man arrested in Fremont bank robbery

FREMONT (KRON) — A Berkeley man was arrested Wednesday in Fremont for allegedly robbing a bank, according to Fremont police.

Officers responded to the U.S. Bank located at 39390 Fremont Blvd., to investigate a robbery alarm.

Employees told police a suspect fled the area after robbing the bank.

Officers found a suspect who matched the employee’s description of the robber near a Food Maxx across the street.

Police say the suspect was still carrying the stolen items, and had allegedly just ditched a knife in a nearby liquor store.

The suspect, a 44-year-old man from Berkeley, was detained and positively identified by a victim.

He was arrested on suspicion of robbery.

Bay City News contributed to this article.