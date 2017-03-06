Circuit breaker possible cause of explosion at Walnut Creek station

WALNUT CREEK (KRON)– An explosive fire at the Walnut Creek Bart station left 250 passengers stranded 80-feet from the station.

Service was shut down at both Rockridge and Pleasent Hill stations for nearly 90 minutes.

A fire broke out in a substation on the north side of the platform, but that’s now how the trouble began, according to Bart spokesperson Alicia Trost.

“We had a circuit breaker blow, just like in your house, and the control center was trying to reset it, to reenergize the third rail, that’s when the fire in the substation broke out,” said Trost.

Investigators are still trying to determine if repeated attempts to reset the breaker led to the fire and the reason the circuit breaker blew.