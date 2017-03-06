Community helps San Francisco police arrest attempted jewelry thief

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– San Francisco police arrested an attempted jewelry thief on Sunday with help from the community.

The San Francisco Police Department sought out the public’s help in nabbing the suspected robber.

The suspect barged into a jewelry store at the 800 block of Grant Street, according to police.

One store employee was knocked to the ground, while the others were ordered to stay down at gunpoint.

The suspect, 21-year-old Matthew Ho of San Francisco, allegedly smashed a glass display full of gold and diamond jewelry.

Tips from the public along as other leads help capture Ho.

Ho was apprehended at his home on the 300 block of Fell Street.

He was booked into SF County Jail and is charged with burglary, aggravated assault, and attempted robbery.