Cops: Man threw gas on wife and set her on fire, killing her

By Published:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in New York say a man threw gasoline on his wife and set her on fire during an argument, killing her.

Police in Schenectady say a fire was reported Saturday morning at the home of Elizabeth Gonzales and Antonio Bargallo. A neighbor awoken by her screams used a blanket to put out the flames on her burning clothes.

Officials say the 48-year-old Gonzales told police her husband threw gas on her and set her ablaze. She was airlifted to a hospital, where she died Sunday morning.

The current charges against the 69-year-old Bargallo include attempted murder. Police say the charge likely will be upgraded to second-degree murder.

He’s being held in the county jail without bail. It couldn’t immediately be determined whether he has a lawyer.

