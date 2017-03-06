Deformed dog ‘Picasso’ gets second chance at life

(KRON) — Picasso, a dog with a misaligned snout, will soon get a chance to be paired with a forever home.

The 10-month-old pit bull-corgi mix named after the famous painted will undergo dental surgery to correct a painful condition caused by his snout.

Picasso and his brother were rescued from being put to death by a nonprofit animal shelter in Oregon called “Luvable.”

After the surgery, the shelter will determine what’s best for Picasso and his brother Pablo, who will be put up for adoption as a bonded pair.

The shelter says people from around the world have expressed interest in both dogs.