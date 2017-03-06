Homeless mother reunites with children after 11 years in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA (KRON)– Kaynette Gabrielle reunited with her children in Santa Barabara after 11 years of living on the streets.

Gabrielle was reported missing by her son in 2006 to the Los Angeles County Sherriff’s Department.

During the 11 years of Gabrielle being separated from her family, she slept at a library and shelters throughout Santa Barabara.

She suffered from severe memory loss, which hindered her from reconnecting with family.

“How do you go day to day not knowing who you are with literally nothing but a few hazy memories but a life you may have lived,” said Gabrielle’s son Brett Hanlon.

A Santa Barbara officer, Maureen Brown, reignited the search for Gabrielle’s family.

“I googled her and went to see if I could find missing person database and sure enough she showed up immediately,” said officer Brown.

The reunion between Gabrielle and her children was emotional.

“I thank all the incredible people that were my guardians, my providers, they did so much for me emotionally mentally physically,” Gabrielle said.