Man shot in leg in San Francisco drive-by shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting Sunday morning in San Francisco, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of 26th and Folsom streets just after 2:40 a.m. in the city’s Mission District.

The 53-year-old victim was walking down the street when two men pulled up next to him in a vehicle, according to police.

One of the men shouted something at the man before shooting him in the leg.

The suspects drove away north on Folsom and have not yet been located by investigators. Police did not release a description of them or their vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital but is expected to survive his injuries, police said.

Bay City News contributed to this report

