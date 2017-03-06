Man, woman carjacked at gunpoint in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A man and woman were robbed and carjacked at gunpoint near San Francisco’s northern waterfront Saturday evening, police said.

The robbery occurred around 9:50 p.m. in the area of Stockton and Bay streets as the victims were walking back to their car, police said.

Two male suspects approached, pointed a gun at them and told them to give them everything they had. The suspects took the victims’ keys, wallet and cellphones, and then fled in their vehicle, according to police.

The victims were not injured. No arrests had been reported in the case as of Monday morning.