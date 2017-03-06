People Behaving Badly: Who is the used shoe bandit of Solano County?

By Published: Updated:

 

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — Police are still stumped as to the identity of the man caught on home security cameras in not one, but two different cities in Solano County.

He is stealing sneakers right off people’s porches.

And as Stanley Roberts shows us, he appears to be targeting one brand.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s