Police ask for help finding missing 16-year-old girl in Pittsburg

PITTSBURG (KRON) — Police believe a missing teen from Sonora might be in the Pittsburg area, according to police.

Aleycia Canon, 16, of Sonora, went missing on Jan. 3 and is believed to have run away.

There is no foul play suspected in her disappearance, police said.

Officials are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Canon is described as a multiracial female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and might be wearing glasses, police said.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to contact the Pittsburg Police Department at (925) 252-4186.