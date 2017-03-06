Report: 49ers to release Torrey Smith

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Torrey Smith runs during the team's NFL football training camp in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2015. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco 49ers will be releasing wide receiver Torrey Smith, according to former wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. who works now for the NFL Network.

Torrey Smith, 28, came to San Francisco in 2015 and signed a five-year, $40 million contract.

Two years after signing the contact, Smith will now become a free agent.

