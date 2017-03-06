Rohnert Park police seeks public’s help in locating missing person

ROHNERT PARK (KRON)–Rohnert Park police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Fernando Ruben-Minon, 34, borrowed his mother silver 2016 Kia Soul on Feb. 2 from their Rohnert Park home.

He told his mother he was going to a friend’s home in Santa Rosa.

Ruben-Minon never returned home that day and his mother received a text saying he would be home Feb. 14.

He never made it home.

A missing person’s report was filed on Feb. 16 and investigators began searching for him.

The last known contact Ruben-Minon had with anyone was on Feb. 12.

The last known pizza call from his phone was to a pizza restaurant in Clearlake.

Ruben-Minon is a high functioning developmentally disabled adult, according to his mother

She’s adamant he didn’t take his medication with him.

If anyone knows of Ruben-Minon’s whereabouts please contact the Rohnert Park Public Safety Investigations Bureau at (707)584-2630 or rpdpsinvestigations@rpcity.org.