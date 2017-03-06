San Jose police officer arrested in connection with theft of marijuana

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose police officer was arrested for misdemeanor petty theft of marijuana, police said.

Officer Julio Morales, 49, has 21.5 years experience in law enforcement, police said.

Morales was cited and released.

Police said Morales committed the theft in Nov. 2016.

Morales was assigned to the Bureau of Field Operations and had arrested a suspect for domestic violence at the time of the theft, police said.

Morales has been on paid administrative leave since Feb. 4.

