Sierra snow shuts down I-80

COLFAX (KRON) — Interstate 80 was shut down Monday morning due to heavy snow and low visibility, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Crews closed both directions of the interstate from Colfax to the Nevada Stateline at around 5 a.m.

CHP officials estimate that the roads will reopen sometime this afternoon.

Crews have been working all morning to reopen the road.

#TrafficAlert I-80 remains closed EB and WB Colfax to Stateline due to low visibility and heavy snowfall. ETO Monday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ttSP8bes3s — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) March 6, 2017