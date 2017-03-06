Sierra snow shuts down I-80

By Published: Updated:
(CHP - Truckee)

COLFAX (KRON) — Interstate 80 was shut down Monday morning due to heavy snow and low visibility, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

Crews closed both directions of the interstate from Colfax to the Nevada Stateline at around 5 a.m.

CHP officials estimate that the roads will reopen sometime this afternoon.

Crews have been working all morning to reopen the road.

Stay with KRON4 News updates

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s