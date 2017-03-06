SoyNut Butter product recalled for link to E. coli

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The SoyNut Butter Co. has announced a voluntary recall of I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter with the ‘Best By’ date of 08-30-18 or 08-31-18.

The voluntary recall is in response to the FDA alert of a possible link between this product and illnesses regarding E.coli.

12 people in five states have already come down with E. coli linked to the SoyNut Butter.

“While we are taking the necessary investigative steps in getting the product in question and the supply chain tested, we decided to issue the recall for the sake of food safety,” company officials said. “We take our products integrity seriously and will update all our customers as we receive more information.”

If you have purchased I.M. Healthy Original Creamy SoyNut Butter, do not consume the product without checking the ‘Best By’ date.

For questions or concerns, please call our office at 800-288-1012.