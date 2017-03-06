Tech Report: 4 websites that offer free TV show and movie streaming

By and Published: Updated:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you are looking to cut the cord and save on that cable or satellite bill, there are more options than ever to stream TV shows and movies.

And some of the services are even free.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe lSate is here to show us which ones.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

He shows four websites that offer free TV show and movie streaming.

Free TV shows online are just a click away!

The four websites:

  1. Crackle
  2. Hoopla
  3. Yahoo View
  4. Major Networks Websites (ABC, NBC, FOX, , CBS, etc.)

