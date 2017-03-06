SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Warriors bouncing back and how Draymond Green felt about playing with no music.

The New York Knicks didn’t play any music during the first half of Saturday night’s game in an experiment to have fans “experience the game in its purest form.”

Draymond Green was not a fan. He told ESPN: “That was pathetic. It was ridiculous. It changed the flow of the game. You get used to playing a certain way and it completely changed it.”

“You’re doing great stuff. Tempo is so different. Everything you generates is so positive. You’re doing great. Carry on, my son,” Steve Kerr told Steph Curry during a peptalk.

The Warriors bounced back after a losing back-to-back games for the first time since April 2015.