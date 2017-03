UNION CITY (KRON)– The Union City Police Department are advising drivers to avoid certain areas for up to an hour because of a vehicle crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the intersection of Alvarado-Niles Road and Decoto Road for approximately an hour.

The vehicle crash closed the south lanes of Decoto Road.

An alternate route for drivers is to use South Bound Royal Ann Drive to East Bound Perry Road then to Decoto Road.