VIDEO: 3D printer builds home in 24 hours, company claims

RUSSIA (KRON) — A Russian company is claiming they have created a house using a 3D printer, and that they are the first to ever do so.

The company says the home is 1,100 sq. ft. and took just one day to build.

Apis Cor is the name of the company, which calls itself the first to develop a 3D printer large enough to create whole buildings on site.

The company hopes to change the way people think about construction, and ultimately help create better living conditions world-wide.

