VIDEO: Bay Area mountains blanketed in snow

Video courtesy of @redtim.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Several San Francisco Bay Area mountains are blanketed in snow following a weekend cold weather system while scattered showers also caused hail in some areas.

Highway 9 and Skyline Boulevard near Saratoga, where the elevation is about 2,000 feet, received a heavy dusting Monday.

National Weather Service forecasters say snow also hit Mount Diablo in Contra Costa County, Mount Hamilton just east of San Jose and Mount Tamalpais in Marin County.

Temperatures dipped into the 30s Sunday night.

Forecasters say the combination of near-freezing temperatures and scattered showers could bring more snow and possible sleet at lower elevations around the region Monday.

Elsewhere, Interstate 80 was closed and chains were required on Highway 50 Monday as a cold system brought blowing snow to lower elevations.

Caltrans says I-80 was closed eastbound at Applegate and westbound at Stateline.

