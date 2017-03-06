BERKELEY (KRON) — Saturday’s March 4 Trump event in Berkeley was marked by several violent outbursts between people for and against the new President of the United States.

City leaders estimated about 400 people attended the march at Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Park.

Nearly a half-dozen people were arrested, mostly for assaults with a variety of deadly weapons.

On Monday, a Berkeley city spokesman showed KRON4’s Haaziq Madyun some of those weapons.

Objects used as weapons were confiscated during Saturday’s March 4 Trump event in Berkeley.

“We have metal pipes, we have an ax handle, we have a 2 by 4,” Berkeley city spokesman Matthai Chakko said.

Chakko says Berkeley police took the weapons while arresting several protesters.

“We had 10 arrests on Saturday,” Chakko said. “We didn’t appear to have any injuries of anybody who was not involved in those clashes.”

The clashes broke out early and often between those who came to March 4 Trump and those who came to counterprotest.

Chakko says Berkeley police had their hands full trying to arrest those committing acts of violence in the midst people who were non-violent.

“Peaceful protestors are surrounding these violent actors, it can be very complicated for police,” Chakko said.

“They did the best they could to try to keep people safe,” Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin said.

Mayor Arreguin says he stands by police tactics used during the protest.

“It could have been far worse if they went in more aggressively, and I trust the professional judgment of our police department,” Arreguin said.

There could be more arrests on the way.

According to the city spokesperson, police are in the process of reviewing video evidence to identify additional persons involved in violence during the protest.