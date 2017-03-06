VIDEO: Man arrested after allegedly impersonating ICE official

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland (KRON) — A man in Maryland is accused of wearing a bulletproof vest and a badge to impersonate an immigration enforcement official.

FBI agents raided his home last month and say they found handguns, assault rifles, and ammo.

Thirty-five-year-old Itai Ozderman was released on bond last month after the raid.

Federal and local authorities say Ozderman impersonated an ICE agent throughout Falls Church, Maryland.

The 35-year-old allegedly tried to enforce criminal laws while wearing a bulletproof vest with the ICE insignia.

Court documents and law enforcement sources confirm Ozderman works as an IT engineer at the Washington Post.

So far, no response from the newspaper.

