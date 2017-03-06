VIDEO: Maryland cop writes negative post about crash victims

WALDORF, Maryland (KRON) — A community in Maryland is mourning the deaths of two teenagers killed in a car crash, and they are also angry with a local sheriff’s deputy.

Three teenagers were in the car when it hit a pole, killing two of them.

But hours later, a deputy posted an offensive Facebook message about the deaths.

Charles County officer Rob Glover said they “(expletive) shouldn’t have been driving that fast.”

Glover, a 20-year-veteran with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, was suspended.

The teenagers were high school seniors set to graduate in June.

