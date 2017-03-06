VIDEO: More rain, hail to strike the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s another wet, icy morning in the Bay Area.

KRON4 Meteorologist Anny Hong reports heavy rains in the East Bay. In Danville, Oakland, and Concord, temperatures will be cold enough for that rain to turn to hail.

The San Jose area is experiencing light to moderate rains.

San Francisco is dry for now, but scattered showers are expected throughout the day.

In the North Bay, people should prepare for light to moderate rains.

Anny Hong is also warning drivers of wet roads this morning. Drivers should be aware that the main freeways, such as Interstates 280, 680, and 80 are all very slick. You may even encounter some icy conditions on the Bay Bridge.